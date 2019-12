From the oldest sweet shop to the fastest trolley, which is your favourite?

All of these Guinness World Records have been broken in the county in the last decade. As Guinness World Records 2020 has been released - which can be purchased here - we look at some of the best:

1. Fastest 100 m sprint (full body burn, without oxygen) The fastest 100 m sprint full-body burn (without oxygen) is 24.58 seconds, and was achieved by Antony Britton (UK) in Huddersfield, UK, on 13 October 2017.

2. Fastest garden shed The fastest garden shed is 129.831 kph (80.67 mph) and was achieved by Kevin Nicks (UK) in South Yorkshire, UK on 16 September 2017.

3. Fastest marathon with two runners handcuffed together - mixed pair The fastest marathon with two runners handcuffed together - mixed pair is 3 hr 43 min 17 sec and was achieved by Rebecca Csar de S (UK) and Nuno Csar de S (Portugal) at the Virgin Money London Marathon, in London, UK, on 28 April 2019. (The couple are from Ilkley, West Yorkshire)

4. Fastest motorized shopping trolley The fastest speed achieved by a motorized shopping trolley is 113.298 km/h (70.4 mph) by Matt McKeown (UK) at Elvington Airfield in East Yorkshire, UK, on 18 August 2013.

