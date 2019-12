Can you spot yourself?

400 runners braved the cold on New Year's Eve for the Auld Lang Syne fell race through the Yorkshire Dales. Sponsored by Daleside brewery, runners sported their best fancy dress as they made the muddy climb from Penistone, passing Haworth, to the upper reaches of Stanbury Moor. Here are 16 hilarious pictures from the race.

Mark Buckingham on his way to winning the race

Auld Lang Syne race along the Bronte Way, Haworth

Auld Lang Syne race along the Bronte Way, Haworth

Auld Lang Syne race along the Bronte Way, Haworth

