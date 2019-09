Lucky residents who won tickets in a raffle were treated to a preview of episodes one and two in a matinee screening before the stars of the new show arrived for the red carpet in the evening and another set of raffle winners watched the episodes again. The first episode airs on BBC One this evening at 9.30pm.

Maggie Ollerenshaw, left, who plays Geraldine, and Stephanie Cole, right, who plays Marion, being interviewed on the red carpet.

Writer and director Derren Litten with Scarborough legend Danny Wilde, who has an appearance in episode six of the series.

Steff Todd, who plays barmaid Jess.

Writer and director Derren Litten outside the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

