8 stunning cottages on sale in Leeds right now for less than £500k

3. 500,000 - Aberford Road, Oulton, Leeds LS26

Guide price 500,000 Offered to the open market for the first time, this wonderfully unique, detached house, offers a blend of character and modern features. Situated in an extremely desirable location set back from the road, the property benefits from well proportioned living accommodation with exposed oak beams throughout is set over two floors and offers excellent access to commuter links including Woodlesford train station and motorway links. The property briefly comprises; entrance hall, lounge, open-plan kitchen/diner and downstairs WC. To the first floor are two good sized double bedrooms both benefiting from en-suites. Externally the property occupies an impressive plot with ample off-street parking for five/six cars, accessed via electric gates, pedestrian access is granted to the professionally landscaped, south-facing rear garden, with outside workshop benefiting from power and light. The rear garden has been beautifully maintained and consists of tiered lawned gardens, a large Yorkshire Stone patio

ZOOPLA

other