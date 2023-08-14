With A Level Results Day approaching, the York Dungeons will be offering free entry for A Level students who receive grade D or below in their History exams this year.

Results day evokes anticipation, anxiety and nerves for those awaiting their grades and many students will be rewarded for their grades of D and lower with a trip to the Dungeons and access to the interesting, dark and uncensored history of York. The exam result and ID corresponding to the exam result must be provided upon arrival.

Free entries to the London, York and Blackpool Dungeon will be valid on August 17 and 18, 2023, where they can learn some sordid and dark British history.

Students can descend into the chilling darkness and get clued up on Royal Tudor history in the new Rotten Royals show at the London Dungeon, as they expose the outrageous accusations that resulted in Anne Boleyn’s execution.

York Dungeons are offering free entry to A-Level students who get a ‘horrendous’ result in their History exams. (Pic credit: York Dungeon)

Venturing into the depths of the York Dungeon, students will be thrown back to 1455 and into the heart of the Wars of Roses, as guards hunt for Yorkist traitors trying to steal the crown. Whilst at Blackpool, students will find themselves facing the executioner in the midst of the Torture Chamber at Lancaster Castle.

There is plenty to be learnt at The Dungeons as you witness the Plague Doctor in action, get tested by the Torturer and joke with the jester, and the best part - there’s no history exam to sit at the end of it all.

The York Dungeon is a 75-minute interactive and immersive walk-through experience and guests can prepare to come face-to-face with the Vikings and learn all about their Saxon enemies before meeting some of York’s most notorious characters including Guy Fawkes and local witch Isabella Billington as history is brought to life.

A Dungeon’s spokesperson said: “There are scarier things in life than short-term exam result setbacks and we don’t want to let that kill your summer vibe.