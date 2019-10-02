A new eating disorder hospital could be built in York

York could be home to a new £13m mental health hospital specialising in personality and eating disorders if plans are approved.

Plans to build a three-storey state-of-the-art facility in the grounds of an existing clinic have been submitted to the council.

Dr Kim Bevan said treatment was changing to reflect people's lifestyles

Also in news: Man drove into fast flowing Yorkshire river because his "SatNav said this way"



The proposed facility would incorporate approximately 3,500 sqm of floor space on a 2.46-acre site south east of the city centre.

The Schoen Clinic, which submitted the plans, said this proposed 46-bed facility meets a unique healthcare need in York, treating patients with complex personality disorders and eating disorders.

If approved, the new clinic would employ more than 160 people.

This comes as The Retreat, which is also based on the site, revealed plans to expand its own services.

The plans include services for children and young people, setting up a trauma hub for people in mental health crisis, enhancing adult autism and ADHD provision and widening its geographic reach through online assessments and virtual consultations.

Dr Kim Bevan, chief officer of clinical services said: “Our campus will remain a high quality hub for a wide range of psychological assessment and therapy services, but we want to focus on helping our clients access the help they need in a way that suits today’s lifestyles.

“Our clinicians will continue to provide high quality, evidence-based care but they will increasingly do that in community settings and via new digital communications technologies.”

Speaking about the planning application, Christopher Schoen, member of the Schoen Clinic administrative board, said: “We are delighted to reach this milestone in our project to deliver a new state-of-the-art mental health facility in York.

Also in news: Yorkshire broadcaster Harry Gration and wife become parents again at the age of 68 and 51



“Schoen Clinic have been working closely with local residents, politicians, council officers and healthcare experts to ensure our design complements the existing offer and delivers an improved pathway for patients. York has faced significant challenges in the provision of mental health services, so Schoen Clinic is pleased to propose a multi-million-pound investment to assist in meeting the local healthcare need.”

If approved, the new hospital will primarily serve the local community and expand the two existing services currently in operation. Options are currently being explored for an additional third mental health service, with building plans designed to accommodate a range of mental health diagnoses.

The building will utilise local materials such as brick and York stone, and the structure has been adapted to protect nearby trees, to “reflect the heritage” of the area. Schoen Clinic’s vision is for the state-of-the-art healthcare facility to be set in traditional surroundings, with a sustainable approach to operations.

The proposals also include the regeneration of an existing brick walled garden for outdoor therapy use.

Simon Grundy, head of planning north at Carter Jonas, which submitted the application on the company’s behalf, said: “Schoen Clinic and the project team have fully understood and responded to the heritage sensitivities and landscape characteristics of the Retreat and its historic grounds. The development represents the next chapter in ground-breaking healthcare provision within this part of the city.”

Also in news: Op frees retired Red Cross worker from life of pain



In January this year, The Retreat transferred ownership of select healthcare operations and services to Schoen Clinic.

These operations and services are temporarily accommodated in parts of the existing main building of The Retreat York. Schoen Clinic’s proposals will secure the future of inpatient mental health provision at this site, while delivering a state-of-the-art mental healthcare facility in The Retreat’s grounds.

This comes a year after work started on 72-bed mental health hospital in York, which will provide a replacement for Bootham Park Hospital which closed in 2015, with two adult, single sex wards and two older people’s wards.

A decision on the planning application is expected later this year.