A Yorkshire bus driver has hidden 10 orange Twirls on his bus tonight to celebrate Halloween

A bus driver who has managed to get his hands on 10 rare orange Twirls will hand them out to passengers.

Adam Davies announced on Twitter that he will hide the sought-after limited-edition chocolate bars on a Coastliner service from Whitby to Leeds on Halloween night.

He will be driving the 17.45 departure from Whitby via Malton, York and Tadcaster tonight.

The Transdev employee has previously won silver in the Driver of the Year category at the UK Bus Awards.

Customers have been desperate to get their hands on orange Twirls, with some stores even introducing waiting lists as they await more deliveries.

Cadbury's launched the product on September 23 and struck a deal to supply them to major supermarket chains Co-op, Morrisons and Spar, as well as selected convenience stores - meaning many retailers haven't been able to order them in.

The chocolate manufacturer admitted demand for the bars had been huge, but that they would only be available while stocks last and would not be going on permanent sale.