Severe delays are building on the A1(M) both northbound and southbound on Wednesday morning (April 27) following a collision, South Yorkshire Police said.

The A1(M) is closed southbound between Junction 37 and Junction 35 near Warmsworth, Doncaster due to a road traffic collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the motorway was also closed northbound within Junction 36 earlier this morning, all lanes have now been re-opened in that direction.

File image of a police vehicle

At approximately 9am National Highways warned that southbound traffic can expect 30-minute delays with three miles of congestion approaching Junction 27.

Motorists travelling northbound were warned of 60-minute delays and seven miles of congestion.

South Yorkshire Police initially alerted motorists to the issue at 5.25am.

"Delays are expected on both northbound and southbound carriageways. Please plan your route and avoid the area if you can," they tweeted.

At 7.10am, National Highways warned that the road closure was expected to be "protracted".

"Delays are likely on the approach to this closure, with additional journey times also expected on diversion routes," it said.

National Highways urged motorists to "take care on approach and consider alternative routes where possible" as delays are building.

Diversions:

Southbound - from J37, follow the solid circle symbol via the A635, A638, A19, A630 - via the Doncaster ring road - then use the A638 and A6182 to head to the M18, J3. Then head west to re-join the A1M.