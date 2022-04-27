The A1(M) has been closed southbound between Junction 37 and Junction 35 near Warmsworth, Doncaster due to a road traffic collision.

The A1(M) northbound is also closed within Junction 36, National Highways said.

"The A1M Southbound carriageway is currently closed at Junction 36 due to a road traffic collision," officers tweeted at 5.25am.

File image of a police vehicle

"Delays are expected on both northbound and southbound carriageways. Please plan your route and avoid the area if you can."

At 7.10am, National Highways said the motorway is closed in both directions as emergency services continue to work at the scene.

Traffic on the A1M northbound within Junction 36 is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads.

"It is anticipated that this closure will be protracted," the organisation warned.

"Delays are likely on the approach to this closure, with additional journey times also expected on diversion routes."

National Highways urged motorists to "take care on approach and consider alternative routes where possible" as delays are building.

Diversions:

Southbound - from J37, follow the solid circle symbol via the A635, A638, A19, A630 - via the Doncaster ring road - then use the A638 and A6182 to head to the M18, J3. Then head west to re-join the A1M.