A64 crash: Road to be closed between York and Malton 'for some time' after serious collision between car and motorbike

The A64 is expected to remain closed for several hours after a serious collision near Malton today.

By Grace Newton
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 3:43 pm
Updated Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 3:44 pm
The A64 at High Hutton

A motorbike and a car collided at High Hutton at 2.20pm on Wednesday.

Police have confirmed that the collision is serious but no injury updates have yet been given.

The road has been closed in both directions between the A1237 Hopgrove Roundabout near York and the A169 Eden Camp junction near Malton and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, press 1 and pass information on to the Force Control Room, quoting reference number NYP-15092021-0232.