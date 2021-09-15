The A64 at High Hutton

A motorbike and a car collided at High Hutton at 2.20pm on Wednesday.

Police have confirmed that the collision is serious but no injury updates have yet been given.

The road has been closed in both directions between the A1237 Hopgrove Roundabout near York and the A169 Eden Camp junction near Malton and drivers are urged to avoid the area.