Adorable video of schoolboy with 'incredible' Yorkshire accent goes viral

An adorable video of a schoolboy from Yorkshire has gone viral - with thousands of residents of the county amazed by his strong accent.

The six-year-old from Barnsley has become a viral hit, with hundreds of thousands of viewers on the video in just 24 hours.

In the video, the boy discusses his day at school and his amazing teacher.

His mother, who has chosen to keep his identity anonymous, said she never expected the video to reach such a wide audience.

She said: "The video is just an off cuff recording about his day in school, nothing special nothing unusual.

"I video both my sons talking as it’s cute when they get older to look back on.

"I’ve had likes and shares on other public videos of him playing piano and that’s where he got interested as that’s his passion.

"The teacher mentioned in the video was the best teacher he’s ever had she was amazing with him."

After the video was posted on Facebook, more than ten thousand Yorkshire residents took to the platform comments.

Glen Ogden said: "Having a true Yorkshire accent is ace..what a little star."

June Rose-Sommer added: "So sweet!! His accent is lovely. I love his cheeky little face.

"And I do hope Miss Macdonald apologies!"