Adventure and fundraising as Yorkshire Dales Festival returns for 2019 - here's how to get tickets

God's own county will play host to an action-packed, fundraising weekend of charity trail-running and rambling this summer.

The Asda Foundation Yorkshire Dales Festival returns for 2019 is being held on Saturday, August 10, and Sunday, August 11, against the backdrop of the stunning Yorkshire Dales.

The event, previously known as ‘Jane Tomlinson’s Walk For All’, will provide walkers and runners of all abilities the chance to raise money for charity whilst adventuring in the beautiful Dales landscape.

Tristan Batley-Kyle from Walk For All; an extension of events company Run For All, said “With four walking routes, one of which has been designed to be completely accessible to wheelchairs and pushchairs, and two challenging trail-run routes, there really is something for everyone.

“We wanted to get people out enjoying the Yorkshire Dales, promote active lifestyles and encourage an appreciation for the natural beauty that surrounds us – all whilst raising funds for a number of amazing causes.

“The weekend has been designed to ensure anyone and everyone can take part, from experienced runners and ramblers, to complete beginners, individuals, friendship groups and families looking for a new adventure.

“We’ve worked closely with the local community to make this an event they can be a part of and feel really proud of – so we hope they’re as excited as we are for what is set to be a fantastic festival!”

The previously sell-out festival will consist of challenging 16 and five mile trail-runs on Saturday, August 10, and various walking routes covering 4, 5, 14, and 26 mile distances on Sunday, August 11.

Each of the routes takes in some of the Yorkshire Dales National Park’s most stunning scenery, providing breath-taking views for strolling families and adrenaline-junky trail-runners alike.

Mike Tomlinson said: “I’m really glad that we have been able to relaunch the Dales Festival this year. Growing up in Settle I was lucky to be surrounded by such a fantastic landscape to explore. So when looking to host a trail run and walking festival it was any easy decision when it came to location.

“Jane and I often used to escape the city and jump on the train out to Settle for the day to enjoy a day of exploring. As a family, we have a real soft spot for the area so this will continue to be a very special addition to our calendar and we hope the festival will be something that other families can enjoy together.

“Whether people are first time trail runners or regular visitors to the area, we hope that the weekend encourages everyone to take on a challenge whether that be a trail-run or a walk with family and friends.”

Jane Tomlinson Appeal patron, broadcaster and walking enthusiast Clare Balding added: “I adore the Dales! And this event is a great opportunity for more people to enjoy the Yorkshire countryside and benefit a fantastic cause in the process.

“The introduction of so many different routes, and a day of trail-running too, means absolutely anyone can get involved.

“I love walking, I find it can do wonders for your mind-set and it’s a good way to enjoy the beauty of the outdoors that surrounds us.

“I’d encourage anyone to pull on their walking boots or running shoes and go take in the spectacular scenery of the Yorkshire Dales. It could do you wonders, and it will certainly help the incredible charities that stand to benefit from what I’m sure will be a wonderful weekend.”

Tickets are now on sale. For more details visit: www.runforall.com/events/yorkshire-dales-festival