Over the next few days, CALM and Netflix will be sharing exclusive conversations with Ricky Gervais and the rest of the After Life cast, along with a film about the way the show tackles grief.

CALM and Netflix have put up 25 benches around the country to inspire people who are struggling to talk.

Each of the benches are inscribed with the phrase ‘Hope is everything’, After Life’s vital line, to show people that it is normal and helpful to talk about our struggles, instead of bottling them up.

There are 25 benches for people who are struggling with loss and grief to sit and reflect. (Pic credit: Arnold Turner / Getty Images)

Where are the After Life benches?

Below is a list of addresses where each of the benches are located.

Victoria Park, Jemmett Road, Ashford, TN23 4QA

Sydney Park, Sydney Place, Bathwick, Bath, BA2 6NH

Cofton Park, Northfield, Rednal, Birmingham, B45 8UN

Ashton Court Estate, Long Ashton, Bristol, BS41 9JN

Cefn Onn Park, Lisvane, Cardiff, CF14 0EP

Victoria Park, Victoria Park Road E, Cardiff, CF5 1EH

Calton Hill, Edinburgh, EH1 3BJ

Gyllyngdune Gardens, Falmouth, TR11 4LY

Glasgow Green, Glasgow, G1 5QA

Stanley Park, Liverpool, L21 9JR

Woolton Walled Gardens, Liverpool, L25 7TX

Highgate Wood, London, N10 3JN

Parliament Hill, London, NW3 2TA

Queens Park, London, NW6 6SG

Ravenscourt Park, London, W6 0TZ

Rookery Gardens and Woodland, London, SW16 3HR

York House Gardens, London, TW1 3DD

Wythenshawe Park, Manchester, M23 0AB

Blenheim Gardens, Minehead, TA24 5QA

Exhibition Park, Newcastle, NE2 4PZ

Arboretum, Nottingham, NG7 4HF

Highfields Park, Nottingham, NG7 2RD

Lightwater Country Park, Surrey Heath, GU18 5RG

Vivary Park, Taunton, TA1 3SX