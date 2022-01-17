Over the next few days, CALM and Netflix will be sharing exclusive conversations with Ricky Gervais and the rest of the After Life cast, along with a film about the way the show tackles grief.
CALM and Netflix have put up 25 benches around the country to inspire people who are struggling to talk.
Each of the benches are inscribed with the phrase ‘Hope is everything’, After Life’s vital line, to show people that it is normal and helpful to talk about our struggles, instead of bottling them up.
Where are the After Life benches?
Below is a list of addresses where each of the benches are located.
Victoria Park, Jemmett Road, Ashford, TN23 4QA
Sydney Park, Sydney Place, Bathwick, Bath, BA2 6NH
Cofton Park, Northfield, Rednal, Birmingham, B45 8UN
Ashton Court Estate, Long Ashton, Bristol, BS41 9JN
Cefn Onn Park, Lisvane, Cardiff, CF14 0EP
Victoria Park, Victoria Park Road E, Cardiff, CF5 1EH
Calton Hill, Edinburgh, EH1 3BJ
Gyllyngdune Gardens, Falmouth, TR11 4LY
Glasgow Green, Glasgow, G1 5QA
Stanley Park, Liverpool, L21 9JR
Woolton Walled Gardens, Liverpool, L25 7TX
Highgate Wood, London, N10 3JN
Parliament Hill, London, NW3 2TA
Queens Park, London, NW6 6SG
Ravenscourt Park, London, W6 0TZ
Rookery Gardens and Woodland, London, SW16 3HR
York House Gardens, London, TW1 3DD
Wythenshawe Park, Manchester, M23 0AB
Blenheim Gardens, Minehead, TA24 5QA
Exhibition Park, Newcastle, NE2 4PZ
Arboretum, Nottingham, NG7 4HF
Highfields Park, Nottingham, NG7 2RD
Lightwater Country Park, Surrey Heath, GU18 5RG
Vivary Park, Taunton, TA1 3SX
The CALM helpline is available for anyone who is experiencing feelings of loss and grief every day from 5pm to midnight and is free to call on: 0800 58 58 58 or through the CALM webchat.