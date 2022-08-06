Police are desperately searching for an 18-year-old woman who has gone missing.

North Yorkshire Police has issued an urgent appeal to the public to help them track down Aimee-Louise Bentley-Taffinder, of Boroughbridge.

She was last seen in High Street in the town at 3.15pm on August 5, but it is thought she may have travelled to the York city centre area.

Aimee-Louise Bentley-Taffinder

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: "She failed to return home and concerns are growing for the 18-year-old’s safety. Extensive searches and enquiries are ongoing with support of British Transport Police in York."

Aimee-Louise is described as white, 5ft 3in tall with shoulder-length brown hair. When she was last seen she was wearing a blue jumper, blue shorts, white trainers and carrying a light blue-green backpack.

The statement added: "If you have seen a woman matching Aimee-Louise’s description since 3.15pm on Friday or have information that could help the missing person investigation, please call North Yorkshire Police without delay on 101, option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.