Air ambulance called after man collapses and dies while out walking in Yorkshire village

North Yorkshire Police were called at around 2.40pm on Tuesday (November 2) after he became unwell near the village of West Marton in the Skipton area, just off the A59..

The man, who was aged in his 70s, was pronounced dead by medical staff a short time later.

West Marton

Officers believe there are no suspicious circumstances and are awaiting the cause of his death to determine whether or not a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Volunteers from the Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association assisted with the recovery of the body.