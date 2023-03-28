There are many actors from Channel 5 show All Creatures Great and Small who have hailed from Yorkshire including a Harry Potter star.

All Creatures Great and Small (ACG&S) has been adapted into two shows, one originally aired in 1978 on BBC One and one that first aired in 2020 on Channel 5. The two shows are based on a series of books written by Yorkshire vet Alf Wight under the pen name James Herriot.

The first series of the 2020 adaptation consisted of six episodes and a special Christmas episode and was filmed to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the publication of the first book. It is filmed in the Yorkshire Dales and has become very popular with 3.8 million people tuning in to watch the third series.

It follows a trio of veterinary surgeons working in the Dales, set in 1937; Siegfried Farnon hires James Herriot to work at his practice at Skeldale House. The series stars Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot, Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon, Anna Madeley as housekeeper of Skeldale House Mrs Audrey Hall, Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon and Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson, James’s love interest.

Grassington in the Yorkshire Dales National Park where All Creatures Great and Small is filmed. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Yorkshire actors who appeared in All Creatures Great and Small

Matthew Lewis (Hugh Hulton)

Matthew, who is from Leeds, appeared in seven episodes of the show across the first two seasons as a wealthy landowner who competes with James for Helen's affections.

He has previously starred in the Harry Potter franchise as Neville Longbottom, 2016 film Me Before You starring Emilia Clarke as her love interest Patrick, New Zealand comedy film Baby Done and 2016 TV shows Ripper Street and Happy Valley.

Maimie McCoy (Dorothy)

Maimie, from Stokesley, portrayed Mrs Hall’s friend and Siegfried’s love interest in season one of the show.

She has also appeared in BBC comedy drama series Personal Affairs, 2012 costume drama film Loving Miss Hatto as Young Joyce, period action drama series The Musketeers from 2014 to 2016 and 2020 crime drama series Van der Valk.

Tony Pitts (Richard Alderson)

Tony, from Sheffield, plays Helen’s father in the series.

His first TV show role was portraying Archie Brooks in Emmerdale, he also appeared as Sergeant Moss in Peaky Blinders, Detective Chief Superintendent Les Hargreaves in the second series of Line of Duty and in two seasons of Jamestown as Edgar Massinger.

Imogen Clawson (Jenny Alderson)

Imogen, from Harrogate, plays the role of Helen’s sister in the series.

This is the actor’s first breakout TV appearance.

Nigel Betts (Dennis Handshaw)

Nigel, from Howden, East Riding of Yorkshire, portrays Dennis Handshaw.

