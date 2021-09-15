All Creatures Great and Small Season 2: Everything we know including new cast members and storyline

The set of Darrowby Ironmongers filmed in Grassington. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The much-beloved TV show has returned for its second season and will bring back the likes of young farmer Helen, played by Rachel Shenton and James Herriot, portrayed by Nicholas Ralph.

The two main characters will be joined by James’ mentor Siegfried Farnon, played by Samuel West, matriarch of Skeldale House Mrs Hall, who is portrayed by Anna Madeley and Siegfried’s brother Tristan, played by Callum Woodhouse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first episode will air on Channel 5 on September 16 at 9pm and will continue showing weekly.

The second season was filmed in similar locations as the first, as well as some new locations such as Little Germany in Bradford (a stand-in for Glasgow), Kettlewell, along with the Yorkshire Dales and Grassington (for the fictional village of Darrowby).

Who are the new cast members?

The actor, Diana Rigg, who played the character of Mrs Pumphrey in the first season, died in September 2020 shortly after filming on the first season finished.

Executive producer, Colin Callender, admitted that they were unsure what to do with her character, who is based on one of Alf Wright’s real-life clients who owns a pampered Pekingese.

In April 2021, it was announced that actress Patricia Hodge would be cast in the role of Mrs Pumphrey. She starred in the 1983 drama film adaptation of the 1978 play Betrayal which features Jeremy Irons and Ben Kingsley.

Other new characters who will join the season are a possible love interest for Siegfried, Diana Brompton, who will be played by Dorothy Atkinson, who has appeared in various soaps like Holby City, Heartbeat, Skins, Peep Show and Coronation Street.

A farmer who appeared in Alf Wright’s book, Colonel Hubert Merrick will be portrayed by James Fleet, who has appeared in Four Weddings and a Funeral, The Vicar of Dibley and a series regular on Coronation Street as Robbie Sloan.

What storylines can we expect?

The second series will see a three-month jump from the first.

We see Helen and James getting closer as their chemistry cannot be denied, forcing James to choose between his loved ones.

Viewers can expect to see an ensemble of colourful characters like farmers, animals and townsfolk living in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1930s.