The lost albatross appeared at the seabird colony in June, having first been spotted in Europe in 2014. It is thought to have been blown off course and is now unable to return to its breeding grounds in the South Atlantic - meaning it is the only albatross currently living in the northern hemisphere.

After brief visits to Bempton Cliffs in 2017 and 2020, the huge bird has spent the majority of this summer and autumn at the site, and shows no signs of leaving.

Samuel West has become a regular visitor to the reserve

The RSPB has now revealed that the unusual guest will feature on an episode of Countryfile and that several celebrities have visited to see it.

All Creatures Great and Small actor Samuel West, who plays Siegfried, took a break from filming series two in the Dales to head to the coast and was pictured 'twitching' on the clifftops wearing a leg brace for an Achilles tendon injury he sustained during a cricket match scene.He has visited Bempton Cliffs with his family on several occasions and described it as 'sheer paradise'.

Countryfile presenter Anita Rani and her BBC camera crew captured some stunning footage of the albatross, and The One Show birdwatching duo Ollie Olanipekun and Nadeem Perara also spotted it.

Yorkshire's TV medic Dr Amir Khan joined a tour of the reserve in July and took a seabird cruise on the Yorkshire Belle, which returned to service this summer.

RSPB staff meet Anita Rani during Countryfile filming

There were rumours that Bill Oddie had been among the birdwatchers and the presence of 'Birdgirl' social media influencer Mya-Rose Craig was confirmed.

RSPB Bempton Cliffs site manager Dave O'Hara said: “In many ways this has been a year like no other on the clifftops: the arrival, and extended stay, of the black-browed albatross has made it even more special. We’re delighted to have been able to share seeing this magnificent seabird with so many people.

“While it’s been a joy to welcome so many celebrities, equally it’s been a privilege to meet all the visitors who journeyed from around the country to see this incredible bird that’s so far from home.”

Only two 'lost' albatrosses have been recorded in Europe in the past decade, with the world's entire breeding population living in the Falkland Islands and South Georgia.