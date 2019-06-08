The Royal Family

All the best photos of the Royal Family at Trooping the Colour

The Royal Family gathered at Buckingham Palace today for Trooping the Colour.

The Queen, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex were all present, as well as members of the extended family including Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. The royal children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were also in attendance - it was baby Louis' first public appearance on the palace balcony. The ceremony has marked the official birthday of the sovereign since 1748.

The Duchesses of Cornwall, Cambridge and Sussex arrive together

The crowds enjoyed a Red Arrows flypast

The Queen's daughter Princess Anne in ceremonial uniform

Prince Louis, far left, on the palace balcony during his first appearance at the ceremony
