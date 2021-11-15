Amazing photographs show walrus on the Northumberland coast in the region's first ever sighting

Press Association photographer Owen Humphreys snapped these incredible images of the animal resting on the shore on Sunday.

It is believed to be the first time a walrus has ever been seen in Northumberland, and possibly on England's entire North Sea coastline.

The walrus in Seahouses

Marine rescue charities have appealed to people to stay away from the walrus to prevent disturbance and distress, particularly if they have dogs with them.

In the summer a walrus nicknamed Wally became a popular sight on the west coast of the country after arriving from Greenland via an Atlantic ice floe. He visited Ireland, Wales and Cornwall, but in September was tracked to Iceland and thought to be returning home.

Scientists will now attempt to ascertain whether the Northumberland walrus is the same wandering young male.

The southern parts of the North Sea are usually well outside of a walrus' normal range and they thrive in cold waters.

The walrus relaxes on the shore