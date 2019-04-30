Amazing photos show stag trying to climb the Leeds Bradford Airport fence

Oh deer! This stag was captured on camera trying to breach a perimeter fence at Leeds Bradford Airport.

The male roe deer was pictured near the airport boundary by photographer Andrew Easby.

The young stag is a roe deer

The animal appeared lost and after some attempts to climb the fence, it returned to its natural habitat.

Andrew's live webcam, which streams aircraft arrivals and departures, also captured footage of a deer which trespassed onto the runway in March. Airport security staff were sent to try and remove the animal, which posed a hazard to air traffic, but it had disappeared by the time they arrived at the scene.

Earlier this month a stag in distress went on a rampage through the grounds of a secondary school near Keighley and police were called.



The animal nearly managed to breach the fence