Andrew Colley, farm worker

Andrew Colley, who has died at 56, was a well-known figure in rural Yorkshire, especially around Bramham, Clifford and Tadcaster, where he freelanced in farming and forestry, and ran a logging business.

A social networker and raconteur of the old school, in village pubs rather than on computers, he was a familiar figure across the area, and one whose company and ready stock of anecdotes were in constant demand.

Born in Harrogate, the fourth of six children, he went to Boston Spa Comprehensive but eschewed academics in favour of working outdoors and built his life around opportunities in anything that would keep him in the fresh air.

An award winning groundsman for Walton Cricket Club, he was noted for working seven days a week and often put work before his health. Having failed to report feeling unwell until he physically collapsed, he was told that his cancer was so advanced that palliative care was the only option. In hospital, he entertained some 30 visitors a day. He died at St Gemma’s Hospice in Leeds.

He and his first wife, Sherron, had two sons. He was later married to Janet.