Animal rights charity PETA to erect 'memorial' billboard to 50,000 chickens who died in fire on Driffield poultry farm

Firefighters tackle the blaze

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze, which broke out on July 2, was ignited accidentally and spread to two chicken sheds at Bell Mills Farm on Skerne Road in Driffield. Crews managed to contain the flames before they spread to other buildings on the farm.

PETA have now confirmed that their members have plans to place a provocative billboard advertisement in Driffield paying tribute to the birds killed in the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity's spokespeople have been unequivocal in their condemnation of intensive farming and meat production, releasing a statement saying that they blamed anyone who eats chicken for the wider circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Director Elisa Allen said: “Each of these birds was an individual who felt pain and fear as smoke and flames engulfed them. PETA urges everyone to be kind to sensitive birds - as well as pigs, cows, and other animals - by eating vegan.”

It is not known whether the site involved is an intensive or free-range farm.