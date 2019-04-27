Anti-fascists march through Leeds as Yellow Vest protesters fail to show

Around 150 anti-fascists marched through the streets of Leeds against Yellow Vest protesters who didn't turn up.

The counter-demonstration, organised by the Leeds Anti-Fascist Network, gathered in Briggate at noon to "show the far-right they are not welcome in Leeds".

Police at the front of the march in Albion Place.

But despite two Facebook event pages for Yellow Vest demos showing around 100 attendees, there was no organised presence in the city centre.

The Yellow Vest protesters have drawn inspiration from the French 'gilets jaunes', who began protesting about the cost of living in France at the end of last year.

The movement initially took hold amongst UK activists across the political spectrum, but Leeds Anti-Fascist Network say that UK Yellow Vests are now the 'dregs of the UK far-right'.

Anti-fascists stood in the middle of Briggate for around an hour before starting the march.

Around 50 police officers and four police horses were stationed in the city centre as anti-fascists shouted 'Yorkshire will be fascist free' and 'refugees are welcome here'.

At around 1pm the group marched up Albion Place, up Albion Street and down the Headrow - shouting 'where's your yellow vests' - before gathering in front of Leeds Art Gallery and dispersing by around 1.30pm.

A man at the front of the march, who did not want to give his name, said: "We are standing together to show our opposition to the far right's racism and politics of division.

"The consequences of the far-right organising is violence. We have seen that with the mosque attack in Christchurch, Jack Renshaw (who plotted to kill an MP) and pogroms against Roma people in Europe.

"We are peaceful. We don't want to cause trouble or disruption, but when the far-right are on our streets we need to be here."

One Leeds Yellow Vest Facebook page said they would be protesting against: "Corrupt government, betrayal of Brexit, loss of freedom of speech, failed democracy, uncontrolled migration pack, fake media and rising taxes."

An update posted on Friday lunchtime read: "After last weeks problems with Yorkshire Patriot members at the Veterans march and money going missing from collection we have taken the hard decision to CANCEL the Yellow Vest Demo for tomorrow."

Some did not get the message, however, and made their way to the city centre anyway.

One commenter called it an 'embarrassment', while another said: "We gave up also, couldn’t find anyone at train station. Now having lunch in market."

Another demonstration scheduled to start outside the BBC in St Peter's Square appears to have gone ahead, though it is unclear how many attended.

West Yorkshire Police said there were no arrests.