Appeal for teenage girl who has gone missing from West Yorkshire

Police are trying to find a teenage girl who has been reported missing from West Yorkshire.

Gave Sedique Nazari, 14, was last seen at her home in the West Bowling area of Bradford at lunchtime on Saturday, August 3.

Bradford District Police are keen to hear from anyone who has seen the teenager or who knows of her whereabouts.

Gave is described as 5 ft 7ins tall, of a very slim build and with short black hair.

She was last seen wearing a white T shirt, black bottoms, black shoes and carrying a black backpack.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police and her parents are increasingly concerned for her welfare and would ask anyone who has information about her whereabouts to contact Bradford District Police on 101 referencing police log number 0304 of August 4, 2019.