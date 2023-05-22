Police have issued an appeal to help them track down two girls who have gone missing in Yorkshire.

Keira, aged 14 and Katie, 15 are both missing from home in York and may be with three boys from out of the area. It is thought they could be in Hull, York or somewhere in the West Yorkshire area, North Yorkshire Police said.

The girls were last seen in Hull on Sunday afternoon.

Keira is described as white, 5’3”, of slim build, with very long blonde hair, a pale complexion and blue eyes. Katie is described as white, 5’4”, of slim build with shoulder length blonde hair, a tanned complexion and a nose piercing.

Keira (left) and Katie (right) have gone missing from their homes in York

