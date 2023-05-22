All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Mount Etna eruption: UK travellers warned of delays in Sicily
Who could replace Phillip Schofield after This Morning exit
Most dangerous driving hotspots in the UK unveiled
Met Office warns of high UV levels as UK temperatures reach 21C
Distinguished novelist Martin Amis has died aged 73

Appeal to track down two missing teenage girls who 'may be with three boys'

Police have issued an appeal to help them track down two girls who have gone missing in Yorkshire.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 22nd May 2023, 06:51 BST

Keira, aged 14 and Katie, 15 are both missing from home in York and may be with three boys from out of the area. It is thought they could be in Hull, York or somewhere in the West Yorkshire area, North Yorkshire Police said.

The girls were last seen in Hull on Sunday afternoon.

Keira is described as white, 5’3”, of slim build, with very long blonde hair, a pale complexion and blue eyes. Katie is described as white, 5’4”, of slim build with shoulder length blonde hair, a tanned complexion and a nose piercing.

Keira (left) and Katie (right) have gone missing from their homes in YorkKeira (left) and Katie (right) have gone missing from their homes in York
Keira (left) and Katie (right) have gone missing from their homes in York
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who has information about where they could be is asked to call police on 101 however, if you see the girls, police have asked the public to call 999 immediately, quoting incident number 30 of May 22.

Related topics:PoliceNorth Yorkshire PoliceYorkshireHullYorkWest Yorkshire