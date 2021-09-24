Army veteran with PTSD 'can't go on' after being disturbed by neighbour's noise and 'dump' of a garden

The homes in Bricknell Avenue in Hull

Ian Thomson, 72, of Bricknell Avenue in Hull, said he was now regularly having sleepless nights as he lay waiting for the “banging to start” from the council house next door.

He added his PTSD, which he developed following 22 years in the army, was triggered by banging and loud noises because they resemble the sound of explosions and gunfire.

A Hull City Council spokesperson said they were aware of the issues and were planning further visits to Mr Thomson’s neighbour.

They said they had also given Mr Thomson forms to fill in to record when the worst of the noise was taking place.

Mr Thomson said his current neighbours moved in next door after the house’s previous occupant, an 82-year-old woman who kept it “immaculate”, died.

The 72-year-old said: “There seems to have been lots of things going on between the two of them, maybe even some domestic issues. I think the man works in a takeaway, so he often comes in at about 1am and I can hear him slamming the doors.

“He’s always banging about when he comes in and because I have PTSD it gets to me. One night I lost it and went round and asked him what the hell do you think you’re doing?

“But it’s just kept going on. Sometimes I can hear their washing machine going at 3am as well and it bangs against the wall, it’s not on. There’s a big trampoline in the garden that’s been left to rot. There’s eight-foot-high weeds and it’s full of rubbish.

“Last year they had a big barbecue and lots of kids round. I don’t have a problem with kids but they had this big paddling pool and when they emptied it it flooded my garage. I can’t go on like this. It’s got to the point now where I wake up in the middle of the night and I can’t get back to sleep because I’m waiting for the banging to start.

“I spoke to a council housing officer on the phone and the lady listened and noted down what I said but it still hasn’t been sorted out. I don’t want to be living next door to a dump site and I did all my fighting in my army days. I just want a relaxing retirement.”

The council’s spokesperson said: “We are aware of the state of the neighbouring garden and the noise problem which has been affecting Mr Thomson.

“We have been involved with the case since February and will be making further visits to the property next door.