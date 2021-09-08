Arqiva boss offers free help for elderly and vulnerable left without TV signal following Bilsdale transmitter fire

The Bilsdale mast near Helmsley before the fire

The offer from Arqiva, the firm which owns the Bilsdale transmitter, follows it holding talks with North Yorkshire County Council, after the authority raised concerns over the impact of having no television signal on the 23.3 per cent of the county's population aged 65 and over.

Arqiva has forecast that some eight to ten per cent of residents in the BBC North East and Cumbria signal area will remain without a television signal after the planned installation of a temporary mast on the North York Moors later this month or in early October.

The meeting with the council saw Arqiva's chief executive Paul Donovan give reassurances there were actions the firm would and could fund once they know "exactly who is left behind and where they are".

Following the talks, the council's leader, Councillor Carl Les, said the council would use its knowledge, resources and volunteer network to work with Arqiva in identifying people affected by a continuing lack of coverage resulting from a fire on the 306m-high mast on August 10.

Coun Les said: "Fortunately, such an occurrence is very rare, but of course it has still had an impact. I understand that the signal is being restored almost on a daily basis to various areas, but Arqiva are hoping within three weeks to be down to the last eight to ten per cent of homes with no signal.

"We know about not-spots for mobile phone coverage and there will now be not-spots for television coverage.

"The county council has social services duties to carry out that gives us that level of contact with people to identify if they will need support.

"There are a lot of people who have been touched by pandemic whose families have been able to do their shopping for them, but they may not have access to the internet for television or have satelite television."