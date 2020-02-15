Auction of railway engine nameplates, station signs, advertisements from Bridlington Station makes nearly £50,000

Have your say

A sale of railway memorabilia from Bridlington, which attracted worldwide interest, made nearly £50,000 - almost double what was expected.

All 349 lots sold in what is known as a “white glove” sale, only the second such result auctioneer Andy Spicer has experienced in a 35-year career.

Becky from Spicers Auctions with one of the many sought after vintage enamel advertising signs. This made 900 - more than four times the estimate Picture: Charlotte Graham

For nearly two decades most of it adorned the walls of the buffet and restroom at Bridlington Station, which remained virtually unchanged since opening a century ago.

It was a great send off for owner John Sadler, who ran the station buffet for nearly two decades, and was in the salesroom at Driffield yesterday.

“My staff in their 15 years have never seen a salesroom as busy as that,” said Mr Spicer. “Most were wanting to see John off because he is a nice guy.

"I'd say 70 per cent was bought by people who wanted a memento of the railway station and ended up paying more than they wanted for a little bit of history."

Auctioneer Andy Spicer with the LNER clock which made 750 Picture: Gary Longbottom

A sign, saying simply Railway, is en route for Tel Aviv after selling for £216, while a gentleman from Monaco bought a set of hats, including a stationmaster’s for £240.

Quirky enamel vintage signs like the one for Palethorpes sausages made £840 (guide price £200 to £250) and one for Spratt's Cat Foods £900 (guide price £150 to £200)

An oak counter top vending machine for Players Navy Cut cigarettes, was another top lot, making four times the estimate to fetch £984.

Also achieving a high price was a working steam model of a LNER Q5 0-8-0 locomotive, which fetched £1,980 (guide price £800-£1200).

Phil Ellerington, an auction room porter at Spicers, with an oak counter top vending machine for Players Navy Cut cigarettes, which made four times over the guide price

And a Great Eastern Railway clock, with a chain driven English fusee movement, made £900, nearly double the estimate.