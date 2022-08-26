August bank holiday: When is the next bank holiday? A list of bank holidays in England this year
There are nine bank holidays this year. Here is the full list of bank holidays in 2022.
Those living in England and Wales can look forward to multiple bank holidays in 2022.
With current temperatures reaching record highs, many people are looking forward to some more time off to cool down this year.
Below we have listed every public holiday next year - here is everything you need to know.
When are the bank holidays in 2022?
The majority of bank holidays will fall on a Monday next year with a few exceptions.
The public holiday dates in England and Wales for 2022 are:
New Year’s Day (substitute day) - Monday, January 3
Good Friday - Friday, April 15
Easter Monday - Monday, April 18
Early May bank holiday - Monday, May 2
Spring bank holiday - Thursday, June 2
Platinum Jubilee bank holiday - Friday, June 3
Summer bank holiday - Monday, August 29
Boxing Day - Monday, December 26
Christmas Day (substitute day) - Tuesday, December 27