Bake Off 2021: Who are the contestants competing in The Great British Bake Off?

All 12 GBBO 2021 contestants in the tent. (Pic credit: Channel 4)

The show’s twelfth series starts on September 21 at 8pm and we have the full list of contestants making their debut on GBBO.

Amateur bakers from a variety of different occupations will be competing in the show’s famous tent for the ‘star baker’ title every week across 10 episodes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is the list of contestants on GBBO 2021.

Amanda Geo

The 56-year-old detective, from London, works for the Metropolitan Police and has been baking since she was a child with her mum and auntie.

Her Greek-Cypriot heritage is a big influence on her baking style and she studied graphic design, then went on to work in advertising before pursuing a career in law enforcement.

Chigs Parmar

The 40-year-old sales manager, from Leicestershire, only started baking during the UK’s first lockdown in 2020.

He has honed his skills by watching online tutorials to learn intricate baking techniques and chocolate work.

Crystelle Pereira

Crystelle, 26, from London, has been baking for the last three years and whilst her day job is a client relationship manager, she has also dedicated much of her time to baking in her spare time.

She has admitted to being a ‘bit of a stresser’ when it comes to baking and she enjoys toying with different flavours due to her Portuguese-Goan-Kenyan heritage.

Freya Cox

The 19-year-old psychology student is from Scarborough and also does some modelling on the side of her studies.

She is the youngest contestant on the show and is also the first vegan to compete on the show. She likes to incorporate her vegan lifestyle into her baking and has started making plant-based versions of famous bakes for her dad last year.

George Aristidou

The shared lives coordinator, 34, from London, is from a Greek-Cypriot background and was inspired by his mum to bake from when he was little.

He uses home-grown herbs to add flavour to his bakes and has dubbed his style in the kitchen as ‘shabby-chic and vintage’.

Giuseppe Dell’Anno

The chief engineer, 45, lives in Bristol and is originally from Italy.

His father is a professional chef and he learnt all of his baking skills from him.

He likes to incorporate his Italian roots into his baking, using classic Italian flavours in his bakes.

Jairzeno

The head of finance, 51, moved to the UK 15 years ago from Trinidad and now lives in London.

He started baking seven years ago and equates baking to ‘breathing’. He enjoys discovering new flavours, especially Caribbean spices.

Jurgen

After moving to the UK 18 years ago from Black Forest, Germany, Jurgen was inspired to bake when he struggled to find his favourite German bread in the UK.

The IT professional now lives with his wife and son in Sussex and enjoys the technical side of baking.

Lizzie Acker

The 28-year-old car production operative is from Liverpool and currently lives with her partner and their dog.

She loves to explore various flavours and loves to samba dance in her spare time.

Lizzie describes herself as ‘calm and collected’.

Maggie

Maggie is GBBO’s oldest baker at the age of 70 and is a retired nurse and midwife.

She lives in Dorset and enjoys making traditional baking recipes and discovering new and exciting flavours.

Baking isn’t the only pastime she occupies herself with in her spare time as she also loves to canoe, kayak, sail and embark on adventures in her campervan.

Rochica

The 27-year-old junior HR business partner, from Birmingham, comes from a big Jamaican family and thanks to her heritage, she puts a lot of ‘passion, flavour and love’ into her baking.

She used to be a dancer before she suffered an injury that left her unable to dance and then turned to baking.

She loves to bake in her spare time for her nieces and nephews.

Tom

The developer, from Kent, works for his family business and ignited his love of baking four years ago when he made his dad a sticky toffee pudding cake.