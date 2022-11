Those living in England and Wales can look forward to multiple bank holidays in 2022.

Below we have listed every public holiday in 2022 and 2023 - here is everything you need to know.

When are the bank holidays in 2022?

May bank holiday 2021 in Whitby. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The majority of bank holidays will fall on a Monday next year with a few exceptions.

The public holiday dates in England and Wales for 2022 are:

New Year’s Day (substitute day) - Monday, January 3

Good Friday - Friday, April 15

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easter Monday - Monday, April 18

Early May bank holiday - Monday, May 2

Spring bank holiday - Thursday, June 2

Platinum Jubilee bank holiday - Friday, June 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summer bank holiday - Monday, August 29

Day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral - Monday, September 19

Boxing Day - Monday, December 26

Christmas Day (substitute day) - Tuesday, December 27

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bank holidays in England and Wales for 2023 are:

New Year's Day (substitute day) - Monday, January 2

Good Friday - Friday, April 7

Easter Monday - Monday, April 10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early May bank holiday - Monday, May 1

Spring bank holiday - Monday, May 29

Summer bank holiday - Monday, August 28

Christmas Day - Monday, December 25

Advertisement Hide Ad