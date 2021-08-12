Barnsley artist Ellie Fisher, 22, meets Jen Booth from the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust

Twenty-two-year-old Ellie Fisher, from Tankersley, was finishing a course in textile design at Leeds Art University in spring 2020, and submitted part of her coursework on Wentworth Woodhouse to the attraction's art contest.

Her design features on the My Wentworth annual membership scheme card and she has also been commissioned to produce a range of products including scarves, tea towels and notelets depicting scenes from the house and grounds.

Miss Fisher has since completed teacher training and secured a job in the art department of a Doncaster secondary school, but hopes to continue her work as a freelance fabric designer and has already had more themed prints commissioned by the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust.

The My Wentworth gold membership card includes Ellie's design

The new graduate had never even visited Wentworth Woodhouse before she entered the competition - despite having worked as a waitress at the neighbouring garden centre on the site of the mansion's old kitchen garden in her teens.

Her partnership with the house's owners is part of a commitment to involving local talent in the development of the Grade I-listed ancestral home of the Earls Fitzwilliam as a visitor attraction.

Chief operating officer Paula Kaye said: “We are looking to source and sell more bespoke, locally-made products to sell in our shop and Ellie’s detailed and beautiful prints are perfect for creating collections. We think they will have huge appeal.

“We are hoping to have Ellie’s first collection on the shelves by September and Wentworth Woodhouse fans will be seeing a lot more of her signature style. She is super-talented and we are looking forward to building a strong relationship with her."

Her original design will be seen from September 1 when the My Wentworth scheme, which gives members free year-round access to the house and gardens and discounts in the tearooms, launches.

And in June she finally got to visit the place that has captured her artistic imagination.

“I went to meet Jen Booth, the visitor operations manager, to discuss the gift ranges and was amazed at how huge and beautiful the mansion is.

"It’s incredible to be playing a part in its regeneration. I’m so glad I entered the competition and hope my designs will create more income towards the Trust’s huge running costs and repairs."