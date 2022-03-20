Part of elderly care involves spending quality time with loved ones, family, eating out or exploring new places.

Lottie.org created a study based on the analysis of care and health factors in major cities across the country.

These factors include care home location, pricing and reviews, local restaurant reviews and the distance to nearest hospitals and local public parks.

Barnsley has been ranked the second best city in the UK for elderly care. (Pic credit: Hugh Hastings / Getty Images)

Sunderland took first place with an overall score of 8.40 out of 10, then Barnsley came in second place with a score of 6.90 and in joint second place was Newcastle Upon Tyne with the same score as Barnsley, and Durham came in third place with a score of 6.78.

Below is the full list of cities in the UK with the best quality of care for elderly residents.

1 - Sunderland (8.40/10)

It has 60 care homes, an average care home review score of 6.73 out of 10 and an average hospital distance score of 9.8 out of 10.

2 - Barnsley (6.90/10)

This Yorkshire city has 67 care homes, an average care home review score of 4.08 and an average hospital distance score of 3.27.

3 - Newcastle Upon Tyne (6.90/10)

It has 84 care homes, an average care home review score of 6.33 and an average hospital distance score of 3.88.

4 - Durham (6.78/10)

Durham has 21 care homes, an average care home review score of 5.31 and an average hospital distance score of 1.63.

5 - Brighton (6.77/10)

It has 41 care homes, an average care home review score of 8.37 and an average hospital distance score of 6.53.

6 - Bournemouth (6.57/10)

Bournemouth has 86 care homes, an average care home review score of 10 and an average hospital distance score of 9.59.

7 - Dudley (6.53/10)

It has 32 care homes, an average care home review score of 8.57 and an average hospital distance score of 7.76.

8 - Oldham (6.53/10)

It has 39 care homes, an average care home review score of 1.22 and an average hospital distance score of 6.33.

9 - Manchester (6.32/10)

It has 167 care homes, an average care home review score of 5.71 and an average hospital distance score of 6.12.

10 - Bromley (6.28/10)