Black Friday: How to get 50% off the Yorkshire Post annual subscription in special offer

There has never been a better time to sign up to The Yorkshire Post as a subscriber – and now you can enjoy 50% off with our Black Friday deal.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 19th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT

We will be offering readers the chance to subscribe with 50% off annual digital+ subscriptions.

This will result in a saving of anywhere between £64.95 and £37.45.

To redeem the offer, simply visit our subscriptions page by clicking here or typing into your URL bar.

When signing up for a Digital+ subscription, use the promotion code BlackFriday50.

The promotion is available from November 20 and ends on midnight of December 3.

The offer is available for new customers only by using the code.

Please contact us if you encounter any issues signing up – we look forward to having you on board and thank you for giving your support to our continuing journalism.

