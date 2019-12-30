Blend of three architectural styles makes Beverley Minster one of most beautiful Gothic buildings in Europe

The outline of Beverley Minster has defined the market town’s skyline for centuries.

Captured here, towering above the rooftops, the minster is famous for its 13th century stone carvings and stained glass.

It is widely regarded as one of the most beautiful Gothic buildings in the whole of Europe, containing elements of three styles of the era.

Some is Early English, typified by pointed arches, lancet windows and stiff-leaf decoration, whilst the Nave is in Decorated style, characterised by curved tracery windows and by elaborate carvings on columns.

The final style - Perpendicular, so-called because of its emphasis on vertical lines - can be seen in its west end.

All elements of the 333ft-long structure carefully harmonised, tied together, in one way, by limestone - mostly from Tadcaster - that is used throughout.

Though the minster was built from 1190 to 1420, there has been a Christian community on the site for more than 1,300 years.

Its roots go back to the 8th century when John, Bishop of York - the future Saint John of Beverley - founded a monastery on the site.

Later, a Norman Church was built on the land, followed by the present minster, which has Grade I-Listed status in recognition of its “exceptional” interest.

Beverley, which has ranked highly in surveys of the best places to live in the UK, has much to offer, with charming streets and medieval courtyards, a traditional market, independent shops and the green and pastureland of Beverley Westwood.

Horse racing has also been part of the community since the 16th century.

But it is the historic minster, with its slender towers standing high above the surrounding countryside, that is first to be seen on approach to the town. And so it is not surprising that it remains a popular landmark.

In the words of Revd Canon Jonathan Baker, vicar since December 2017: “Come and rest awhile, and you will be most welcome.”

Technical details: Fujifilm X-T3 camera with a 23mm lens, exposure of 1/200th sec @ f/7, ISO 160.