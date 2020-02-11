Body found in River Humber confirmed as missing 21-year-old Charlie Allan

Police say a body of a man recovered from the Humber is that of missing 21-year-old Charlie Allan.

Hull Coastguard Rescue Team, Humber Rescue, the Police Marine Unit and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were dispatched to the area near the Deep aquarium in Hull on Tuesday after reports of a person in the water.

The youngster's body was recovered from the water near the Deep in Hull Picture: Simon Hulme

Superintendent Matthew Peach, from Humberside Police, confirmed later that the body was that of Charlie, who was last seen leaving Spiders nightclub in Cleveland Street more than three weeks ago, in the early hours of Sunday January 19.

Supt Peach said: “Our thoughts are with Charlie’s family who have been informed.

“Enquiries into the circumstances of Charlie’s death are continuing however at this stage we do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances.” ​

Hull Community Church said Charlie's family were inviting people to join them walking to Spiders on Saturday to let off balloons and lanterns in his memory.

Posting on Facebook the church said: "Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Charlie Allan who has been found at last.

"Sending all our love and support during this horrendous time of loss.

"Charlie’s family have organised a walk from Grafton to Spiders this Saturday 15th Feb, around 6pm to let off balloons and lanterns in memory of Charlie ~ his family have invited anyone to come (and also share with friends)."

Following Mr Allan's disappearance, police recovered CCTV footage showing a person walking alone in the Wincolmlee area, before seeming to fall into the River Hull.