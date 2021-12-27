BOXING DAY SCARBOROUGH: 27 pictures from the Fishermen and Firemen's Football Match

The match, which has become a Boxing Day tradition in Scarborough, began with a tribute to former comic band leader Barry Hampshire who sadly passed away at the beginning of last week.

The Fishermen and Firemen's Football match has been an annual event in Scarborough since 1893 and was originally started to help the widows and orphans of the five Scarborough fishermen drowned at sea aboard the Evelyn and Maud.

Liz Blades, secretary for the event, said: "It was freezing and wet, but people enjoyed it and everybody who usually comes was there.

"The Comic Band did a tribute to Barry at the beginning and the firemen won for the first time in years, so they were happy!"

