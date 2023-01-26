The Apprentice line-up includes three Yorkshire contestants, along with 15 other contestants, to win Alan Sugar’s £250,000 investment.

Lord Alan Sugar returns as the tough-to-please judge on the 17th series of The Apprentice along with his advisors Tim Campbell and Karren Brady. There will be 18 contestants on the BBC One show this year, the highest number of candidates since its 13th series in 2017.

The Apprentice is a business-style reality TV show which focusses on a group of aspiring business people competing for Lord Sugar’s approval and quarter-of-a-million pound prize investment. The 17th series will start on Thursday, January 5 at 9pm on BBC One.

Bradley Johnson is among three of this year’s Yorkshire contestants competing on the show. Here is everything we know so far about him.

Bradley Johnson will be joining 17 other contestants on this year's The Apprentice. (Pic credit: BBC)

Who is Bradley Johnson?

Bradley, who lives in North Yorkshire, is the director of his own construction company and has worked his way up to become a business owner.

He prides himself on being determined with a good work ethic and, in his own words, his ‘can-do attitude’ and ‘approach to business’ is ‘something you’ve got to be proud of’.

He believes his unique selling point is his drive and determination.

“Starting a business from absolutely nothing and taking it to a company that’s turning over six figures demonstrates my determination and strong work ethic,” he said.

“A lot of people in business - I’m not saying everyone - have inherited their businesses, this is not the case for myself. I was made redundant in 2019 and now, we’re turning over half-a-million, which is something I’m immensely proud of.”

When asked what his biggest weakness is, he said: “...Public speaking. I’ve never, ever been good at it. I was always the shy kid at school.

“I hated having to stand up and read in English lessons. It’s something I am combatting. On a Friday morning at half-past six, I run a business networking event, where I stand up and I talk to over 50 other businesses. That has really helped me to have the confidence to be able to stand up and speak to anyone.”

Bradley believes that he deserves Lord Sugar’s investment because he has a ‘proven business and a strong can-do attitude’.