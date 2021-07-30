Bryony Page waving the GB flag at the Rio Olympics. (Pic credit: Owen Humphreys / PA Wire)

Bryony Page will be competing in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 event on July 30 at 5am (UK time), but this isn’t her first Olympics - she also won silver at the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics.

Childhood

From the age of nine, Bryony Page, now 30, has always had the skill of trampolining. She was brought up in Cheshire but studied biology at the University of Sheffield where she earned a sports scholarship.

Her degree, which she obtained in 2015, was a far cry from her passion for trampolining, which she resumed again after graduating.

Trampoline success

Early in her career, Bryony struggled with the yips, a loss of fine motor skills in athletes, for two years, knocking her confidence in the sport.

With the help of a confidence coach, she overcame her struggles in 2010, when she came in fourth place at her first World Championships event.

She was part of the team that won the silver medal at the 2011 World Championships event, however, she missed the 2012 Olympic Games in London after suffering from an illness and injury. Despite her health problems, she went on to win the gold medal at the 2012 World Cup in Sofia.

She continued winning three successive British Championship titles from 2013 to 2015 and was part of the British teams that won gold at the 2013 World Championships and the 2014 and 2016 European Championships.

Bryony and her teammate Kat Driscoll became Great Britain’s first finalists in trampolining at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, where she came in seventh place and was the first British trampolinist to win a silver Olympic medal.

How to watch the event?