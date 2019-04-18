A burst water main has left customers in Doncaster without water this morning.

Yorkshire Water has said that a burst main in the DN2 and DN3 postcode areas – which includes parts of Wheatley, Clay Lane, Edenthorpe and Armthorpe – could disrupt supplies for several hours.

Water suppies could be affected while repairs are carried out.

A spokesman said: “You may have no water/low pressure in DN2/DN3 due to a burst main.

“We’ll restore supplies ASAP.

“Water may return cloudy of discoloured for one to two hours but this will pass.”

Anyone with queries can tweet Yorkshire Water at @YWhelp.