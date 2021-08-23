Clough Lane, Mixenden

Calderdale Council Cabinet member for public services and communities, Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park) said white line markings were put down on Clough Lane, Mixenden, Halifax.

Andrew Tagg, who stood for the Conservative Party in Mixenden ward in the May 2021 local elections, said he had been contacted by a Clough Lane resident about the issue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Tagg said the resident had observed Clough lane being painted with the required road markings - at the same time as they received a letter stating the road would be closed for resurfacing.

The resident told Mr Tagg he thought white lining the road and then digging it up was just a waste of money with white lining having to be done again when work was completed.

Mr Tagg said: “To white line a road when within a week it is planned to be closed and resurfaced is nothing other than a ridiculous waste of time and money.”

Mr Tagg said he had also seen a social media post on white lining being applied directly over a pothole at Hebble Lane, Halifax.

Coun Lynn said a mistake had been made and the council would aim to do better in future, explaining what had happened.

“Our contractors carry out white lining, where needed, every few months rather than on a continuous basis, as this is the most efficient way of working.

“In this case, the request for white lining was made before the resurfacing works were approved as part of our capital programme.

“This time gap wouldn’t usually cause an issue, but due to an error on our part, unfortunately the white lining was carried out when it shouldn’t have been.