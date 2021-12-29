Among them is Captain Sir Tom Moore, who captured the hearts of many at the height of the pandemic when at the age of 99 he decided to walk 100 lengths of his garden in aid of NHS Charities Together.

Here are seven well-known faces who are either from Yorkshire or who have a connection to God’s Own Country who sadly died this year.

Captain Sir Tom Moore

Captain Sir Tom Moore. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

The former veteran and fundraiser, from Keighley, originally aimed to raise £1,000 by his 100th birthday on April 3, 2020.

However, his unique and dedicated approach to raising this money made international headlines and the total raised surpassed £30,000,000.

As a result, he received more than 150,000 cards and was personally knighted by the Queen at Windsor Castle on July 17, 2020.

After being treated for pneumonia and testing positive for Covid-19 at Bedford Hospital, he died on February 2, 2021.

Austin Mitchell

Austin, who was from Bradford, was a British academic, journalist and Labour Party MP for Great Grimsby from 1977 to 2015.

In July 2013, he underwent heart surgery at King’s College Hospital, London, to mend a leaking valve. He died at the coronary care unit at Leeds General Infirmary on August 18 this year before his 87th birthday.

Many paid tribute to him, including former Labour leader, Tony Blair, who said: “Austin was a larger than life figure - immense fun, a jovial manner often concealing an acute mind, a challenging colleague at times for sure but always warm-hearted and decent, and above all totally committed to Grimsby.

“I never had a conversation with him without coming away with a new insight or perspective which is why even when disagreeing, I had to listen.”

Jean Bishop

Jean, widely known as Hull's Bee Lady, became a distinctive local figure when she raised £125,000 for Age UK by dressing up as a bee.

She spent 30 years of her long life fundraising for charities and through her dedication, she won the hearts of many.

She won a Pride of Britain award in 2013 and met David Walliams as a result, and she also carried the Olympic flame for London this year.

Jean died on October 3, just a few months shy of her 100th birthday.

David Walliams paid tribute to her on Twitter: “Farewell Jean Bishop, who left us aged 99. She was a true national treasure, collecting money for charity in Hull dressed as a bee. It was impossible not to adore her.”

Mandy Taylor

Mandy spent a large part of her life fundraising and raising awareness for good causes across the region and had collectively raised more than £2 million for charities.

She set up the campaign #BeMoreMandy in a bid to encourage others to give back to those who are in need, the way she had done as a volunteer since 2004.

Mandy had previously partnered with One Community Foundation to set up the campaign that aims to support underprivileged children and young people to create memories.

Within only a decade, she was diagnosed with three cancers: breast cancer twice between 2011 and 2018, then a rare terminal cancer of the nasal cavity called sinonasal undifferentiated carcinoma (SNUC).

She sadly passed away on December 1, 2021. Her funeral will be held at Fixby Crematorium on December 30 at 9.15am and more than 100 of Mandy’s friends and family members are set to attend.

Thanks to her giving spirit, optimism, positivity and Be More Mandy campaign, Mandy has left a legacy that will live on.

Robert Fyfe

The Scottish actor was well known for his role as Howard in the long-running Yorkshire sitcom Last of the Summer Wine from 1985 to 2010.

Whilst he was born in Kirkcaldy, Fife, and partially studied at Edinburgh University, he did not complete his degree, instead, he moved to Bradford where he trained under Esme Church at the Northern Theatre School. During his studies, he performed in Halifax, York and Scarborough and he graduated in 1954.

He appeared in the films Xtro, The 51st State, Around the World in 80 Days, Babel, Cloud Atlas, Survivors, The Return of Sherlock Holmes and Monarch of the Glen.

Robert also played the role of lollipop man, Malcolm Lagg, in Coronation Street in December 2012.

He died from kidney disease on September 15, 2021, when he was 90 years old and was survived by his three sons, Timothy, Nicholas and Dominic.

Richard H. Kirk

Richard was a musician, from Sheffield, who specialised in electronic music since the 1970s and was best known as a member of the popular band Cabaret Voltaire, which was formed in 1973.

Despite years of success with the band, he excelled as a solo artist, releasing popular albums like Disposable Half-Truths in 1980 and he continued to put out material as a solo artist alongside performing with the band until its dissolution in 1994.

He reformed Cabaret Voltaire in 2014 as the sole remaining member.

Richard died on September 21 at the age of 65. His death was announced by his record label, Mute Records, on Twitter: “It is with great sadness that we confirm our great and dear friend, Richard H. Kirk, has passed away.

“Richard was a towering and creative genius who led a singular and driven path throughout his life and musical career. We will miss him so much.”

Numerous artists paid tribute to him, including his friend and former band member, Stephen Mallinder, who said: “I’m shattered. My Cabs music partner, and often sparring partner, difficult to live with but impossible not to love.

“Stubborn, no sufferer of fools, but insightful, spontaneous, and with vision.. and underneath the spiky shell a warm heart. I’m truly devastated. RIP Kirky.”

Alan Hawkshaw

Alan was a composer and performer from Leeds, whose music was often used as themes for movies and television shows.

He worked closely with KPM production music company from the 1950s to the 1970s, composing and recording a variety of stock tracks.

He was the composer of a number of theme tunes including Grange Hill and Countdown.

Alan has worked with the likes of Olivia Newton-John, Jane Birkin, Serge Gainsbourg, David Bowie, Donna Summer and Cliff Richard.

He also performed the music The Night Rider which is the theme for Cadbury’s Milk Tray adverts.