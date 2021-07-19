A farmer slowly ploughs a field during the early evening sun on the Wolds near Huggate, East Yorkshire. Picture: James Hardisty

Huggate parish council is asking for planning permission to create a 27 space car park on the site of an old tip, including a picnic area, to try and alleviate parking problems in the village, which is on the Yorkshire Wolds Way which runs from Hessle to Filey.

Chairperson Clive Owen said: "We have brand new tearooms, Walnut Cottage Tea Room and a very popular pub, the Wolds Inn.

"We want people to visit but need them to park carefully because we are still a working village.

"Farm vehicles need to get past and possibly emergency vehicles need to get access to narrower parts of the village."

Mr Owen said he believes the Wolds will get busier as they get discovered and they needed to manage the area's increasing popularity, adding: "We can't expect it to be a hidden secret forever."

Approval was given for the car park on the site off Driffield Road in 1997, but the plans were never implemented.

Natural England announced in June that the Yorkshire Wolds is to be considered for status as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

AONBs enjoy levels of protection from development similar to those of national parks, but the responsible bodies do not have their own planning powers.