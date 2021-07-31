Carrie Johnson and Prime Minister Boris Johnson are expecting a second child together

The Prime Minister’s wife Carrie has said she feels “incredibly blessed to be pregnant again” after revealing on Instagram that she suffered a miscarriage at the start of the year.
In her social media post, Ms Johnson wrote: “Hoping for our rainbow baby this Christmas.
“At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken.
“I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I’ve also felt like a bag of nerves.”
Carrie Johnson added: “Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well.
“I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some very small way sharing this might help others too.”