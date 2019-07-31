Cat ends up enjoying three-week holiday in France after hiding in Leeds owners' caravan

A cat from Leeds ended up on a road trip through France after she accidentally became a stowaway.

Eight-year-old mog Squish travelled the length of the country after hiding in her owners' caravan as they packed for their summer holiday earlier this month.

Squish the cat with owner Rev Jane Brown, of St Mary's Church in Garforth

Owners Jane and Paul Brown were stunned to see her jump from the cupboard when they got off the ferry in France. But instead of taking her home, they decided the best option was to get her a pet passport and a rabies jab and let her join them on the trip.

The Rev Jane Brown, who is vicar at St Mary's Church in Garforth, said Squish must have got into the caravan while husband Paul was packing for the trip and stowing items under the bed.

"She must have been in there for at least 23 hours by the time we found her", said Jane.

"We had to ring the person who was meant to be feeding her and let them know. Then we rang the vet who later told us we would have to find a vet and get her a rabies jab and a pet passport.

Squish the cat with owner Paul Brown

"We went to the supermarket and get everything we needed in terms of food and a litter tray.

"We could have taken her to a quarantine kennels in Holland but that would have been way more expensive and very complicated in terms of getting her home."

The unexpected twist meant Paul had to stay on for an extra two weeks as Squish had to stay in quarantine after her jab.

Squish had to be kept cool with ice and a blanket as the heatwave hit France

But due to Europe's mammoth heatwave in the middle of July, Paul moved up to the North of France to escape the worst of the heat.

"Unfortunately the heat followed and Paul had to keep her cool with a cool blanket and ice", Jane added. "I had flown home and I was really worried she wasn't going to survive, but she did.

"Squish is a very inquisitive cat, she is still sniffing around now and hasn't learned her lesson at all."