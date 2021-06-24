Champion boxer Sean 'Short Fuse' Hughes is walking home to Pontefract for charity

Former championship boxer Sean Hughes is walking 200 miles for charity.

Mr Hughes, 39, who was the British Super Bantamweight Champion in 2007 and now lives in Boldon, near South Shields has decided to walk home to Pontefract and back - a 100 mile journey each way.

He has already smashed his £500 target and has raised in excess of £1100.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two charities to benefit are Dementia UK and Hebburn Helps foodbank.

Sean Hughes with his 2003 Central Area Super Bantomweight Title belt

Mr Hughes said: “My dad and gran both have dementia so it’s a charity close to my heart and Hebburn Helps is a foodbank near to where I live which does really good work.”

He will set off on Saturday July 10 and the route will take him from Boldon to Yarm on day one, Yarm to Boroughbridge on day two and Boroughbridge to Pontefract on day three.

Mr Hughes, who is a personal trainer, will be joined in Boroughbridge by three friends, Andrew King, Sam McDonald and Daniel Gilbert who will walk with him to Pontefract.

He’ll spend a day catching up with family and friends and then set off back to retrace his steps

“He said: “I am quite fit and I’ve been doing plenty of training but have not walked for three days in a row so that will be a challenge.”

Mr Hughes will post regular updates on his Facebook page (Sean Short Fuse Hughes) throughout the walk.