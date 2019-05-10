Channel 4's head of drama has become their first member of staff to move to Leeds

Channel 4 have Tweeted images of the first member of staff to have relocated to their new Leeds base.

Head of drama Caroline Hollick is now working from Leeds - and has moved into the broadcaster's temporary offices at The Platform, next to Leeds Station.

These are the jobs and departments that will be based at Channel 4 in Leeds

Channel 4 head of programmes Ian Katz posted a photo of the office on Twitter on Thursday - calling the move 'a small piece of Channel 4 history'.

They will rent space in The Platform until September, when Channel 4 will move to the West Gate development on Grace Street for another short-term lease.

By summer 2020, they hope to be renting the fourth and fifth floors of the former Majestic cinema and nightclub on City Square, which is currently being converted into offices.

The Majestic will become Channel 4's national headquarters and a major news hub. The managing director will be based there, alongside the Nations & Regions department, programme commissioners, the new Digital Creative Unit and support staff. Channel 4 News will regularly be co-anchored from the new Leeds studio within the Majestic.

Channel 4 chiefs said they were attracted to the historic Majestic because of its location at the heart of the city centre, ample space and facilities, and iconic status.

These are the programmes that will be commissioned from Leeds

Departments include: Comedy, Daytime, Drama, Entertainment & Live Events, E4, Factual, Features & Formats and Sport. Channel 4 do not produce their own programmes - they commission independent production companies to do so on their behalf. The On-Screen Talent and Creative Diversity teams will also work from Leeds. Commissioners from these departments will work with producers and talent across the UK to support the significant growth in Channel 4’s Nations & Regions content spend and create more opportunities for regional voices and talent on and off-screen.

Digital and social media content producers

A new creative digital unit will be established at the Leeds site - the Digital Creative Unit. They will be responsible for commissioning and producing digital content to reach audiences on social and digital platforms. The Digital Creative Unit will work with departments across the organisation, and with independent producers, to support new digital talent and Channel 4’s investment in youth content and audiences.

News hub

The ITN news team will be sub-contracted to broadcast news programmes from the Leeds studio.

Other creative departments

Leeds will also house other creative departments including the on-air continuity department, who produce and voice the airtime between Channel 4 programmes; and the Pictures team, commissioning and creating images for All 4 and for external media. There will also be a team supporting a new studio within the National HQ, and creative and digital roles from 4Creative, All 4, and the Listings team.

Indie Growth Fund

The Indie Growth Fund will be based in the Leeds HQ as it refocuses on supporting the 4 All the UK strategy through investing in growing Nations & Regions independent production companies. There will also be roles from the Advertising Sales Operations team.

Other supporting departments coming to Leeds

Audience Research & Insight, Business Affairs, Corporate Relations, Data Science, Finance, Human Resources, Information & Archives, Press & Publicity, Production Finance, Systems Delivery, Technology, Workspace.