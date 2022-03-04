It’s a very difficult time for drivers right now with petrol prices dramatically increasing.
So, it’s always useful to know where to find the cheapest options.
The cheapest petrol stations in Sheffield
We have put together the most economical filling stations to help you save money on fuel.
Costco Fuel Sheffield Automat, Parkway Drive
Petrol: 142.9p/litre
Diesel: 147.7p/litre
Tesco Sheffield Abbeydale, Abbeydale Road
Petrol: 143.9p/litre
Diesel: 147.9p/litre
Sainsbury’s Archer Road petrol station
Petrol: 144p/litre
Diesel: 146p/litre
Morrisons Sheffield Meadowhead petrol station
Petrol: 145.7p/litre
Diesel: 151.7p/litre
Sainsbury’s Dronfield petrol station, Sheffield Road
Petrol: 145.9p/litre
Asda Sheffield Drakehouse Automat, Beighton Road East
Petrol: 146.7p/litre
Diesel: 150.7p/litre
Sheffield Service Station, City Road
Petrol: 146.8p/litre
Diesel: 150.8p/litre
Sainsbury’s Crystal Peaks, Eckington Lane
Petrol: 146.9p/litre
Diesel: 150.9p/litre
Asda Sheffield Handsworth, Handsworth Road
Petrol: 147.7p/litre
Diesel: 150.7p/litre
Tesco Extra Sheffield, Savile Street
Petrol: 147.9p/litre
Diesel: 151.9p/litre
Co-op, Birley Moor Road
Petrol: 147.9p/litre
Diesel: 151.9p/litre
Morrisons Hillsborough, Penistone Road
Petrol: 147.9p/litre
Diesel: 152.9p/litre
HKS Hillsborough, Bradfield Road (Jet)
Petrol: 147.9p/litre
Diesel: 152.9p/litre
Morrisons Catcliffe, Poplar Way
Petrol: 148.7p/litre
Diesel: 151.7p/litre
Harvest Energy Sheffield, East Bank Road (Pearl Motors)
Petrol: 148.9p/litre
Asda Sheffield Manor Top Automat, City Road
Petrol: 149.7p/litre
Diesel: 154.7p/litre
Certas Energy Sheffield HGV, Parkway Avenue
Petrol: 150.9p/litre
Diesel: 160.9p/litre
Darnall Service Station, Greenland Road (BP)
Petrol: 152.9p/litre
Diesel: 159.9p/litre
Beighton Park Service Station, Chesterfield Road (BP)
Petrol: 152.9p/litre
Diesel: 155.9p/litre
Parkway Service Station, Prince of Wales Road (Esso)
Petrol: 155.9p/litre
Diesel: 160.9p/litre
Sheffield Service Station, Ecclesall Road (Shell)
Petrol: 156.9p/litre
Diesel: 164.9p/litre
St Phillips Service Station, Netherthorpe Road (Shell)
Petrol: 156.9p/litre
Diesel: 164.9p/litre
RSS Norfolk Park, East Bank Road (Esso)
Petrol: 148.9p/litre
Diesel: 153.9p/litre
Bramall Lane Filling Station (BP)
Petrol: 149.9p/litre
Diesel: 159.9p/litre
Shell Waitrose Sheffield, Ecclesall Road
Petrol: 148.9p/litre
Diesel: 155p/litre
Crest Service Station, Handsworth Road (Shell)
Petrol: 157.9p/litre
Diesel: 162.9p/litre
Shell Carlisle Street
Petrol: 151.9p/litre
Diesel: 155.9p/litre
MFG Cutlers, Northfield Road (Jet)
Petrol: 149.9p/litre
Diesel: 154.9p/litre
RSS Meadowhead, Chesterfield Road (BP)
Petrol: 148.9p/litre
Diesel: 149.9p/litre
MFG Tinsley, Sheffield Road (BP)
Petrol: 152.9p/litre
Diesel: 159.9p/litre
Sainsbury’s Wadsley Bridge (Meadowhall South), Vulcan Road
Petrol: 148.9p/litre
Diesel: 151.9p/litre
MFG Norwood, Herries Road (Shell)
Petrol: 151.9p/litre
Diesel: 157.9p/litre
Fulwood Express, Fulwood Road (Esso)
Petrol: 149.9p/litre
Diesel: 153.9p/litre
Total Coal Aston, Dyche Lane
Petrol: 148.9p/litre
Diesel: 150.9p/litre
Brinsworth Service Station, Bawtry Road (Esso)
Petrol: 158.9p/litre
Diesel: 166.9p/litre
Jet Intake 9, Stubley Lane
Petrol: 150.9p/litre
Diesel: 154.9p/litre
Marsh Lane Filling Station, Dronfield Road
Petrol: 148.9p/litre
Diesel: 153.9p/litre