Cheapest petrol in Sheffield: Where are the cheapest petrol stations in Sheffield to fill up my car?

Looking for low-priced petrol in Sheffield? We’ve got you covered.

By Liana Jacob
Friday, 4th March 2022, 12:09 pm

It’s a very difficult time for drivers right now with petrol prices dramatically increasing.

So, it’s always useful to know where to find the cheapest options.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The cheapest petrol stations in Sheffield

Petrol pumps. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

We have put together the most economical filling stations to help you save money on fuel.

Costco Fuel Sheffield Automat, Parkway Drive

Petrol: 142.9p/litre

Diesel: 147.7p/litre

Tesco Sheffield Abbeydale, Abbeydale Road

Petrol: 143.9p/litre

Diesel: 147.9p/litre

Sainsbury’s Archer Road petrol station

Petrol: 144p/litre

Diesel: 146p/litre

Morrisons Sheffield Meadowhead petrol station

Petrol: 145.7p/litre

Diesel: 151.7p/litre

Sainsbury’s Dronfield petrol station, Sheffield Road

Petrol: 145.9p/litre

Asda Sheffield Drakehouse Automat, Beighton Road East

Petrol: 146.7p/litre

Diesel: 150.7p/litre

Sheffield Service Station, City Road

Petrol: 146.8p/litre

Diesel: 150.8p/litre

Sainsbury’s Crystal Peaks, Eckington Lane

Petrol: 146.9p/litre

Diesel: 150.9p/litre

Asda Sheffield Handsworth, Handsworth Road

Petrol: 147.7p/litre

Diesel: 150.7p/litre

Tesco Extra Sheffield, Savile Street

Petrol: 147.9p/litre

Diesel: 151.9p/litre

Co-op, Birley Moor Road

Petrol: 147.9p/litre

Diesel: 151.9p/litre

Morrisons Hillsborough, Penistone Road

Petrol: 147.9p/litre

Diesel: 152.9p/litre

HKS Hillsborough, Bradfield Road (Jet)

Petrol: 147.9p/litre

Diesel: 152.9p/litre

Morrisons Catcliffe, Poplar Way

Petrol: 148.7p/litre

Diesel: 151.7p/litre

Harvest Energy Sheffield, East Bank Road (Pearl Motors)

Petrol: 148.9p/litre

Asda Sheffield Manor Top Automat, City Road

Petrol: 149.7p/litre

Diesel: 154.7p/litre

Certas Energy Sheffield HGV, Parkway Avenue

Petrol: 150.9p/litre

Diesel: 160.9p/litre

Darnall Service Station, Greenland Road (BP)

Petrol: 152.9p/litre

Diesel: 159.9p/litre

Beighton Park Service Station, Chesterfield Road (BP)

Petrol: 152.9p/litre

Diesel: 155.9p/litre

Parkway Service Station, Prince of Wales Road (Esso)

Petrol: 155.9p/litre

Diesel: 160.9p/litre

Sheffield Service Station, Ecclesall Road (Shell)

Petrol: 156.9p/litre

Diesel: 164.9p/litre

St Phillips Service Station, Netherthorpe Road (Shell)

Petrol: 156.9p/litre

Diesel: 164.9p/litre

RSS Norfolk Park, East Bank Road (Esso)

Petrol: 148.9p/litre

Diesel: 153.9p/litre

Bramall Lane Filling Station (BP)

Petrol: 149.9p/litre

Diesel: 159.9p/litre

Shell Waitrose Sheffield, Ecclesall Road

Petrol: 148.9p/litre

Diesel: 155p/litre

Crest Service Station, Handsworth Road (Shell)

Petrol: 157.9p/litre

Diesel: 162.9p/litre

Shell Carlisle Street

Petrol: 151.9p/litre

Diesel: 155.9p/litre

MFG Cutlers, Northfield Road (Jet)

Petrol: 149.9p/litre

Diesel: 154.9p/litre

RSS Meadowhead, Chesterfield Road (BP)

Petrol: 148.9p/litre

Diesel: 149.9p/litre

MFG Tinsley, Sheffield Road (BP)

Petrol: 152.9p/litre

Diesel: 159.9p/litre

Sainsbury’s Wadsley Bridge (Meadowhall South), Vulcan Road

Petrol: 148.9p/litre

Diesel: 151.9p/litre

MFG Norwood, Herries Road (Shell)

Petrol: 151.9p/litre

Diesel: 157.9p/litre

Fulwood Express, Fulwood Road (Esso)

Petrol: 149.9p/litre

Diesel: 153.9p/litre

Total Coal Aston, Dyche Lane

Petrol: 148.9p/litre

Diesel: 150.9p/litre

Brinsworth Service Station, Bawtry Road (Esso)

Petrol: 158.9p/litre

Diesel: 166.9p/litre

Jet Intake 9, Stubley Lane

Petrol: 150.9p/litre

Diesel: 154.9p/litre

Marsh Lane Filling Station, Dronfield Road

Petrol: 148.9p/litre

Diesel: 153.9p/litre