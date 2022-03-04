According to the RAC, petrol and diesel prices have skyrocketed in February 2022 by 4.5p a litre, which is a new record high and has caused more stress for drivers.

This month's dramatic increase in the average price of petrol was the fastest since a monthly record was set in October 2021 when unleaded petrol shot up by 7.5p.

RAC fuel spokesman, Simon Williams, said: “February was undoubtedly a shocking month for drivers. A rise of 4.5p in any month is bad enough but when it takes pump prices to record levels, it’s bound to hurt households across the UK.

Tesco petrol station at York. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

“Motorists are having to endure successive months of rising prices and, sadly, it doesn’t look as though February will be the last. While prices were rising due to oil production not being able to keep up with demand as life becomes more normal again, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused the barrel price to shoot past the $100 a barrel mark for the first time in nearly eight years making wholesale fuel far more expensive.”

The cheapest petrol stations in York

Here are the cheapest places in York to fill up your car.

Morrisons York, Foss Island Road

Petrol: 145.7p/litre

Diesel: 151.7p/litre

Strensall Services, Strensall Road (Jet)

Petrol: 149.9p/litre

Diesel: 155.9p/litre

Asda York, Monks Cross

Petrol: 145.7p/litre

Diesel: 155.7p/litre

Sainsbury's Monks Cross, Huntington

Petrol: 142.9p/litre

Diesel: 153p/litre

Tesco York Extra, Tadcaster Road

Petrol: 143.9p/litre

Diesel: 151.9/litre

Station Garage, Station Road (Jet)

Petrol: 148.9p/litre

Diesel: 154.9p/litre

North Road Garage, Shipton by Beningbrough (Gulf)

Petrol: 149.9p/litre

Diesel: 155.9p/litre

Coastways Service Station, Malton Road (BP)

Petrol: 152.9p/litre