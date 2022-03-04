According to the RAC, petrol and diesel prices have skyrocketed in February 2022 by 4.5p a litre, which is a new record high and has caused more stress for drivers.
This month's dramatic increase in the average price of petrol was the fastest since a monthly record was set in October 2021 when unleaded petrol shot up by 7.5p.
RAC fuel spokesman, Simon Williams, said: “February was undoubtedly a shocking month for drivers. A rise of 4.5p in any month is bad enough but when it takes pump prices to record levels, it’s bound to hurt households across the UK.
“Motorists are having to endure successive months of rising prices and, sadly, it doesn’t look as though February will be the last. While prices were rising due to oil production not being able to keep up with demand as life becomes more normal again, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused the barrel price to shoot past the $100 a barrel mark for the first time in nearly eight years making wholesale fuel far more expensive.”
The cheapest petrol stations in York
Here are the cheapest places in York to fill up your car.
Morrisons York, Foss Island Road
Petrol: 145.7p/litre
Diesel: 151.7p/litre
Strensall Services, Strensall Road (Jet)
Petrol: 149.9p/litre
Diesel: 155.9p/litre
Asda York, Monks Cross
Petrol: 145.7p/litre
Diesel: 155.7p/litre
Sainsbury's Monks Cross, Huntington
Petrol: 142.9p/litre
Diesel: 153p/litre
Tesco York Extra, Tadcaster Road
Petrol: 143.9p/litre
Diesel: 151.9/litre
Station Garage, Station Road (Jet)
Petrol: 148.9p/litre
Diesel: 154.9p/litre
North Road Garage, Shipton by Beningbrough (Gulf)
Petrol: 149.9p/litre
Diesel: 155.9p/litre
Coastways Service Station, Malton Road (BP)
Petrol: 152.9p/litre
Diesel: 159.9p/litre